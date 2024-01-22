Top
Hyderabad City temples celebrate Ayodhya fete

22 Jan 2024 5:34 PM GMT
Devotees attend the prayers in large numbers at local temples at Nizampet during the Ayodhya Rama Prana pratishta program on Monday. k.durga rao

Hyderabad: Temples were all decked up with flowers and special pujas were performed to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the Lord Rama’s idol in Ayodhya.

Many temples started the day with Suprabhta Seva, Nava Kalasa Abhishekam and Panchamrutha Abhishekam. People thronged the city in traditional attire, performed pujas and distributed prasadam. Unlike regular days, people greeted each other with ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

The Sitarambagh temple near Mangalhat, Meesala Ramudu temple in Langar Houz, Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Devasthanam at Tadbund and Sri Bhagyalakshmi Mandir at Charminar were some of the temples that organised live screening of the ceremony.

On regular days, I visit the temple before heading to my workplace, but today I am not reporting to work. I have decided to spend at least an hour and go back home after Annadanam,” said a visitor at the Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy temple, Jubilee Hills Road No. 10.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
