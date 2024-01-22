Hyderabad City temples celebrate Ayodhya fete

Many temples started the day with Suprabhta Seva, Nava Kalasa Abhishekam and Panchamrutha Abhishekam. People thronged the city in traditional attire, performed pujas and distributed prasadam. Unlike regular days, people greeted each other with ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

The Sitarambagh temple near Mangalhat, Meesala Ramudu temple in Langar Houz, Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Devasthanam at Tadbund and Sri Bhagyalakshmi Mandir at Charminar were some of the temples that organised live screening of the ceremony.

On regular days, I visit the temple before heading to my workplace, but today I am not reporting to work. I have decided to spend at least an hour and go back home after Annadanam,” said a visitor at the Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy temple, Jubilee Hills Road No. 10.