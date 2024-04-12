Hyderabad City Police Reviews Security Arrangements for Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on April 17

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy reviewed elaborate security arrangements to be made for the forthcoming colourful “Shobha Yatra’’ on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival on April 17 at a coordination meeting convened at Seetharambagh in Mangalhat here on Friday.



Apart from the Police Commissioner, senior officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Southern Power Distribution Company Limited of Telangana (TSSPDCL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), and Telangana Transport and Fire Services Departments along with the members of Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samithi attended the crucial meeting.

The officials later inspected the route and other sensitive areas where the procession would pass from Seetharambagh and culminate at Hanuman Vyayamshala near Badichowdi in Koti. The procession will pass the thoroughfares of Dhoolpet, Begum Bazaar and among other lanes and conclude at Hanuman Vyayamshala.

The police department organised the meeting with an objective to ensure proper coordination among all the departments for the successful conduct of the yatra.