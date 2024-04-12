Top
Home » Nation

Hyderabad City Police Reviews Security Arrangements for Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on April 17

Nation
Srinivas
12 April 2024 9:25 AM GMT
Hyderabad City Police Reviews Security Arrangements for Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on April 17
x
Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy speaking at a coordination meeting in city on Friday (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy reviewed elaborate security arrangements to be made for the forthcoming colourful “Shobha Yatra’’ on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival on April 17 at a coordination meeting convened at Seetharambagh in Mangalhat here on Friday.

Apart from the Police Commissioner, senior officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Southern Power Distribution Company Limited of Telangana (TSSPDCL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), and Telangana Transport and Fire Services Departments along with the members of Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samithi attended the crucial meeting.

The officials later inspected the route and other sensitive areas where the procession would pass from Seetharambagh and culminate at Hanuman Vyayamshala near Badichowdi in Koti. The procession will pass the thoroughfares of Dhoolpet, Begum Bazaar and among other lanes and conclude at Hanuman Vyayamshala.

The police department organised the meeting with an objective to ensure proper coordination among all the departments for the successful conduct of the yatra.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sri Rama Navami Hyderabad Police Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra rally Security arrangements 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Srinivas
About the AuthorSrinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X