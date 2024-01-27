Hyderabad City folk get hooked on to Comic Con

Hyderabad: The city’s talented youth paraded their creative dexterity at the two-day Comic Con in Hitex and won plaudits despite performers from all over.

Hundreds of visitors were amazed to step into a whole new world featuring superheroes and animation and fictional characters.

Tanya from Mumbai, on her second visit here, comes as the viper from Valorant, while Bhushan, a software engineer from Mumbai is agent Killjoy, also from Valorant

Sameer Shek from Latur, who is an Azure Starlord gaming character from a monster game, said, “it took me four months to design this outfit with foam material and PVC.”

Meanwhile, a group of youngsters from the city stood out with its dress sense and appearance. Konshu, an Egyptian moon god from web series ‘Moon knight’, is a towering 8.5 feet tall. This was rendered admirably by Leeladhar, while also stealing the limelight was Tejeswar as Mr. Knight from the same series.

Also spotted was a creative group that has created four new fictional characters, which will soon be on the global canvas.

The youngsters from Hyderabad are planning a short superhero movie: Featured in it will be Sonia Jahnavi (netra), Uddhav Rathi (angad), Sriram (lone wolf) and Ankit Nambiar (devil). This film is directed by Nitish Chavan, who pointed out “The story and characters will all be Indian.”

Rajesh Nagulakonda, a Chirala-based comic artist and author of 30 graphic novels, said, “I was inspired by Chandamama. I am presently working on a graphic novel based on prehistoric fiction. I am also concentrating on Indian mythology.”

The day one of Comic Con saw book launches; Karejwa by Bakarmax; Hanuman Forever & Ever by Hyderabad’s very own Rajesh Nagulakonda: Forbidden Verse: LEO's Civil War and Queensland Studios’ graphic novel Endwars.



