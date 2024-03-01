Top
1 March 2024 4:09 PM GMT
Hyderabad City Briefs: Petition for Separate Secunderabad District Submitted
Secunderabad Zilla Sadhana Samiti president G. Pavan Kumar submits a petition seeking creation of Secunderabad district to minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Zilla Sadhana Samiti on Friday submitted a petition to the state government seeking creation of a separate Secunderabad district comprising all the areas that fall under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. According to a press release from the samiti, its president G. Pavan Kumar and other office-bearers submitted a petition to Hyderabad district in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Pavan Kumar said in the release that the minister had assured that he would take the request to the notice of the Chief Minister and an appropriate decision would be taken after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.


