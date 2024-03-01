Top
Hyderabad City Briefs: Cyberabad Police Chief Presents ₹30 Lakh Cheque to Kin of Home Guard

DC Correspondent
1 March 2024 4:47 PM GMT
Hyderabad City Briefs: Cyberabad Police Chief Presents ₹30 Lakh Cheque to Kin of Home Guard
Cyberabad police joint commissioner Joel Davis handed over a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the kin of Medchal Home Guard B. Maruthi, who died in a road mishap on November 7 last. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police joint commissioner Joel Davis handed over a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the kin of Medchal Home Guard B. Maruthi, who died in a road mishap on November 7 last. He was survived by his wife Bhagya Laxmi, two children and elderly parents. HDFC deputy vice-president Satyanarayana Kandikonda said the aid was given to Bhagya Laxmi as part of the bank’s salary account package accidental death insurance coverage, a press release issued by the Cyberabad police said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Cyberabad police joint commissioner Joel Davis Medchal Home Guard B. Maruthi Satyanarayana Kandikonda 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
