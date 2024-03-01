Hyderabad City Briefs: AIIMS Bibinagar, ECHS Hyderabad Ink MoU

Hyderabad: In an effort to enhance healthcare access for defence forces veterans and their dependents, AIIMS Bibinagar and ECHS (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) Hyderabad, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). This partnership, spearheaded by the ECHS Regional Centre under the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area headquarters, will enable cashless and capless medical treatment for more than 90,000 beneficiaries The MoU ceremony saw Brigadier K. Somashankar, Station Commander, HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, and Colonel Vikram Saini, Director ECHS RC. They were joined by Prof. Vikas Bhatia, executive director, and Dr Bipin P. Varghese, deputy director, from AIIMS Bibinagar.



