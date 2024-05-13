Hyderabad: The Telangana United Christians & Pastors Association (TUCPA) announced its support for the Indian National Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It cited the party's proactive stance in supporting persecuted Christians and their commitment to secularism and welfare schemes as reasons for their endorsement.

The decision was made at a meeting attended by various church leaders and Christian organisations, including the Twin Cities Pastors & Laymen Fellowship (TCPLF) and the Banjara Fellowship of India (BFI). TUCPA General Secretary Goneh Solomon Raj stressed the need for a government that protects religious minorities and urged the entire Christian community to vote for the Congress.