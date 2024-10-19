Hyderabad-Chandigarh IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Lands Safely

Hyderabad: IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh received a security alert on Saturday.



The Chandigarh bound aircraft was isolated following the landing and all passengers were safely disembarked.





"Flight 6E 108, operating from Hyderabad to Chandigarh received a security-related alert. Upon landing, the aircraft was isolated, and all customers were safely disembarked. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding," said IndiGo.

Five IndiGo flights including the Hyderabad to Chandigarh flight on Saturday received bomb threats, out of which three landed safely.



The IndiGo flights that received security threat are 6E 17 flight from Mumbai to Istanbul, 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul, 6E 108 operating from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, Jeddah to Mumbai 6E 58 flight and 6E 184 operating from Jodhpur to Delhi.



Earlier today, An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur carrying 189 passengers received a bomb threat via email. The aircraft landed at the Jaipur International Airport at 1:20am.