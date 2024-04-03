Hyderabad CCS Books TDP Leader, Wife and Daughter for Criminal Breach

Hyderabad: Former cop and TD leader Mandra Sivananda Reddy, his wife and daughter were booked by the central crime station economic offences team (CCS E&O wing) for criminal breach and cheating.

Verification of the documents from revenue, municipal and HMDA authorities indicated that it was a well-hatched conspiracy by Reddy, who, with his companies, grabbed assigned land under litigation by threatening the assignees and manipulating all government rules and procedures, Dhara Kavitha, DCP (CCS) said on Wednesday.The accused cheated the complainants and gullible assignees by executing agreements at throw away prices and ultimately getting the land registered in the name of A & U Infra, the DCP said.As part of the investigation, the probe team visited Alur village of Nandi Kotkur Mandal, Nandyal district a couple of days back.Meanwhile, Reddy refused to cooperate with the investigation, obstructed police officers who were on duty and fled from the place. A separate case has been registered against him on this issue, Kavitha said.The government of the united Andhra Pradesh had in 1994 assigned agriculture surplus land of different extents in 281 acres of Sy.No.282 to 299 situated at Budvel village, Rajendranagar (M), R.R. district in favour of scheduled caste people-66 assignees Gunti Narasimha and others, all residents of Budvel.Later, as assignees gave their lands for lease to SK Developers, the RDO of Chevella cancelled all their assigned pattas. The RDO resumed the land as per rules and handed them over to HMDA and tourism department, police said.However, the assignees approached the High Court, which gave direction to the RDO Chevella while disposing of the case. As this was pending with the government, identifying the scope for making quick money in real estate, the accused T.J. Prakash, Koneru Gandhi, Dasaratha Ramarao and others approached assignees and others and promised to settle the dispute by ‘managing’ government officials and politicians. The gullible assignees trusted them and executed agreements/MOUs with them. On the basis of such agreements and MOUs, the accused collected money from the complainants with the promise of getting the land registered.