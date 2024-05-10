Hyderabad CBI Court to Decide on CM Jagan's London Travel Request Amid Ongoing Trial

Hyderabad: The CBI court at Hyderabad on Thursday reserved orders in the petition filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking approval to go to London from May 17 for a week.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was required to seek court permission as he is on conditional bail in the disproportionate assets case registered by the CBI. However, agency filed an affidavit requesting the court to not allow the request of Jagan Mohan Reddy on the ground that the trial was going on and next hearing was scheduled on May 15.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's counsel submitted to the court that his client had gone abroad several times with the permission of the court and had never violated the conditions imposed by the court. The court reserved the orders to May 14.