Top
Home » Nation

Hyderabad CBI Court to Decide on CM Jagan's London Travel Request Amid Ongoing Trial

Nation
DC Correspondent
9 May 2024 8:27 PM GMT
Hyderabad CBI Court to Decide on CM Jagans London Travel Request Amid Ongoing Trial
x
Jagan Mohan Reddy's counsel submitted to the court that his client had gone abroad several times with the permission of the court and had never violated the conditions imposed by the court. The court reserved the orders to May 14. (Image By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The CBI court at Hyderabad on Thursday reserved orders in the petition filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking approval to go to London from May 17 for a week.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was required to seek court permission as he is on conditional bail in the disproportionate assets case registered by the CBI. However, agency filed an affidavit requesting the court to not allow the request of Jagan Mohan Reddy on the ground that the trial was going on and next hearing was scheduled on May 15.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's counsel submitted to the court that his client had gone abroad several times with the permission of the court and had never violated the conditions imposed by the court. The court reserved the orders to May 14.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy CBI Hyderabad YS Jagan Cases 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick