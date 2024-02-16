Hyderabad: Car Driver Murdered Over Financial Disputes

Hyderabad: K. Venkatesh, a 30-year-old car driver was assaulted and pushed from the fourth floor of his apartment in RTC Colony over a financial dispute, LB Nagar police said.





Venkatesh had mortgaged the car of the accused, N. Naveen, with a private financier nine months. Naveen was asking for the money or return of the vehicle.



Naveen and three others went to Venkatesh’s flat to sort out matters. When Venkatesh refused to return the money, the accused pushed him from his appartment balcony and locked his wife K. Sunita.



Police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC and shifted the victim's body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem.



