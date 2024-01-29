Hyderabad builder falls victim to Kurnool honeytrap, seven arrested

Kurnool: Hyderabad builder narrowly escaped a chilling ordeal after being lured into a honeytrap in Kurnool. The victim, Muccharla Sivakumar Reddy, was allegedly contacted by a woman and subsequently entrapped by a group of individuals.



Upon arriving in Kurnool, Reddy was reportedly subjected to physical assault and filmed in a compromising situation. The perpetrator group, involving transgender individuals, then threatened to release the footage unless Reddy paid a hefty sum of `20 lakh. They initially managed to extort gold ornaments worth Rs 2.25 lakh before the victim sought help.

Armed with evidence and fueled by courage, Reddy lodged a complaint with the Fourth Town Police. Prompt action led to the arrest of seven suspects from the district, with four others still at large.

A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway.