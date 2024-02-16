Hyderabad: BRS Leaders Join Congress

The entrants included BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, his wife and Vikarabad zilla parishad chairperson Patnam Sunitha Reddy, former GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan and his wife, Cherlapally corporator Bonthu Sridevi, and BRS leader Kancharla Chandrashekar Reddy, the father-in-law of actor Allu Arjun.There had been speculation that they would quit the BRS and join the Congress ever since they met at his residence in Jubilee Hills last week.Party sources said that Sunitha Reddy sought the Congress ticket from Chevella to contest the Lok Sabha polls while Rammohan sought the ticket from Secunderabad. The Congress leadership is learnt to have assured to look into their request positively.Chandrashekar Reddy was staying away from BRS activities after he was denied ticket from Nagarjunasagar and stayed from the recent Assembly polls. He had contested from the Ibrahimpatnam seat on a BRS ticket in 2014 Assembly polls and lost.Former BRS MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy and his daughter in law Teegala Anitha Reddy, who is Rangareddy zilla parishad chairperson, GHMC deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy and her husband Mothe Shoban Reddy are also expected to join Congress soon.Former BRS MLA from Station Ghanpur, T. Rajaiah also met Revanth Reddy and join the Congress.