Hyderabad Book Fair Tries to Rekindle Interest in Books

Hyderabad: Hundreds of book enthusiasts, who gathered at the 36th edition of the Hyderabad International Book Fair, have advocated the preservation and promotion of passionate reading amidst the digital onslaught on traditional literature. The event, being held at Telangana Kalabharati (NTR Stadium) from February 9 to February 19, has been witnessing sincere efforts to uphold the age-old tradition of book reading and writing skills.

With technology encroaching on the domain of books, where podcasts replace reading, writers and readers alike converge to celebrate the essence of physical book reading and buying. Over 11 days, the fair had lined up numerous book launches and interactions with renowned authors, ensuring the continuity of literary engagement.Organisers have spared no effort to entice visitors with thousands of books offered at discounted prices across 362 stalls, including 22 dedicated to writers. The late leftist leader Gaddar selfie point becomes a popular spot among attendees, capturing moments of literary appreciation.On Friday, the book fair had already attracted around five lakh book lovers, with expectations of an additional three lakhs in the remaining days. Notably, several school managements keen on fostering reading habits among students are actively participating by bringing them to explore the fair.The centrestage buzzed with daily book launches and cultural programmes, totalling around 50 by Friday.Naryana Reddy, vice-president of the organizing body, emphasised the significance of these launches for writers, despite the financial burden of Rs 1,500.Reflecting on the changing landscape of information consumption, Kavi Yakoob, an organiser and writer since 1983, said: “During our days, it was only books and newspapers, which gave information and knowledge. Now we are connected by technology, which has become an organ of our body.”To protect. People’s reading habit, he advocated integrating book reading into school curriculums to nurture reading habits among students.Among the attendees, Simrah Nasim, a postgraduate student of literature at OU, said: “I have been attending this event for the last four years. Every time, it’s a new experience to me. The kind of books we get to see here is so vast.”Frst-time visitor Raju Manda shared his excitement, having purchased discounted books and embracing the literary ambiance of the fair.