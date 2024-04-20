Hyderabad: Blood bank preparing illicit blood components busted

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana has busted a blood bank which was allegedly preparing and supplying illicit blood components.

The blood bank named 'Asian Blood Centre' located at AS Rao Nagar in the city was raided by the DCA on Saturday and seized the illegal blood components and other evidences.

The blood centre was permitted only to collect, store and distribute 'Whole Human Blood' and was not authorized to prepare or distribute blood components, the DCA officials said.

It is to be noted that using such illegal blood components prepared without having proper equipment will have serious implications on the patients health.