Nation
22 April 2024 11:57 AM GMT
Hyderabad: ASI suspended over hugging BJP LS candidate
ASI suspended over hugging BJP LS candidate (Photo: Screen-grabbed from X)

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner K Srinivas Reddy issued orders suspending a woman ASI on Monday.

Going into details, a video of Saidabad ASI Umadevi hugging and shaking hands with BJP lok sabha candidate Madhavi Latha went viral on social media.

Following an enquiry by senior officials, the ASI was suspended for violating election code of conduct.
