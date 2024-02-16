Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Art Society recognised artist Ramu Maredu for his contributions to the field of art and painting on Thursday. Maredu focuses on urban landscapes and ecological themes, addressing social issues through his vibrant canvases. The award was for Maredu's sustained artistic excellence, offering a unique perspective on the human condition amidst changing times. It was presented at a recent function attended by fellow artists. "I'm glad my commitment to cultural relevance and social responsibility has helped earn this," he told Deccan Chronicle.











