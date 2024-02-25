Hyderabad AEE Aspirants Demand Speedy Appointments Amidst Recurring Test Delays

Hyderabad: Aspirants for the assistant executive engineer (AEE) posts, for which the TS Public Service Commission had conducted a recruitment test, staged a protest at the Gandhi Bhavan on Friday morning demanding that the Congress government speed up the process of appointments.

B Sumanth Reddy, pursuing a PhD at IIT Kharagpur, said that his academic pursuits had paused for two years for a government job. Sushma K. that “the future of thousands of people hang in the balance.”

The saga began with the cancellation of the initial exam in January 2023, a blow to the hopes and aspirations of thousands. Despite the rescheduled exam in May of the same year and the subsequent announcement of the General Merit List in September, the aspirants find themselves in a state of limbo, their dreams "almost" close yet agonizingly "out of reach," they said.

"We did everything right, our lives, our families' lives shouldn't suffer because governments change or one or two cheat or others failed at their jobs. We studied, we prepared, we excelled. And yet, here we are, unemployed and waiting in vain," said another protestor Giri Babu P.

The toll of this prolonged uncertainty has been devastating, with reports of aspirants succumbing to the pressure of unemployment and despair.

"We've lost too many bright minds to this bureaucratic issues. How many more lives must be sacrificed before the authorities take notice? We're not asking for handouts, we're demanding what is rightfully ours - the opportunity to build a better future for ourselves and for our state," Sumnath Reddy said.

As the protest stretched into the afternoon, the determination of the aspirants showed no signs of waning before being made" another promise of a few week's time," the protestors said.