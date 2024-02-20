Hyderabad: ACB Raids on Accused Jagat Jyoti's House

Hyderabad: The ACB said on Tuesday that it had found 3.6 kg gold worth about Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 66.5 lakh in cash and documents regarding several properties during a raid on the house of tribal welfare department executive engineer K. Jagat Jyoti, who had been arrested on Monday while taking a bribe.



Jyothi was caught at her office in Masab Tank while accepting a Rs 84,000 bribe to release funds to a contractor, B. Ganganna. He has approached the officer for a sanctioned bill pertaining to some work in Nizamabad, and to fix revised milestones for the construction of a juvenile boys hostel at Gajularamaram, when she made the bribe demand.

Ganganna complained to the ACB which paid a trap and caught Jyothi red-handed. She was produced her before a court for judicial remand.

On Tuesday, following the raid on her house the ACB said they were valuing the registered documents of plots, flats and agricultural land. The seized items will be part of a probe against the official, sources in the agency said, adding that the case is under investigation.