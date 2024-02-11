Hyderabad: 93.97% Attendance in Vidya Volunteer Entrance Test

Hyderabad: The entrance test for Vidya volunteers to help with Class 5 admissions in social welfare schools registered 93.97 per cent attendance on Sunday. The test was held for 51,924 seats in 643 institutions, and more than 1.13 lakh of the 1.2 lakh applicants took the test in 338 centres. The test was held for entry into the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, and Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society.



