Hyderabad: 4kg Ganja Chocolates Seized in Kokapet"

Hyderabad: Enforcement officers of the Rangareddy district on Monday said they seized 4 kg of ganja-laced chocolates at Kokapet. Rajendranagar enforcement inspector Kuthadi Srinivas said they went to the spot on receiving credible information about the use of ganja and found a person consuming ganja chocolate. He attempted to escape but was caught. After interrogating him, officials seized 4 kg of ganja-laced chocolates from his house. The accused, Samya Rajan, 22, construction worker from Odisha, had obtained the chocolates from UP, Orissa, and Jharkhand



