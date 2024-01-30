Top
Hyderabad: 4kg Ganja Chocolates Seized in Kokapet

30 Jan 2024 5:36 PM GMT
Hyderabad: 4kg Ganja Chocolates Seized in Kokapet
Enforcement officers of the Rangareddy district on Monday said they seized 4 kg of ganja-laced chocolates at Kokapet. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: Enforcement officers of the Rangareddy district on Monday said they seized 4 kg of ganja-laced chocolates at Kokapet. Rajendranagar enforcement inspector Kuthadi Srinivas said they went to the spot on receiving credible information about the use of ganja and found a person consuming ganja chocolate. He attempted to escape but was caught. After interrogating him, officials seized 4 kg of ganja-laced chocolates from his house. The accused, Samya Rajan, 22, construction worker from Odisha, had obtained the chocolates from UP, Orissa, and Jharkhand


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
