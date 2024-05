Hyderabad: The LB Nagar special operations team and LB Nagar police arrested four persons for betting on cricket matches, and seized property and cash worth of Rs.23.8 lakh. The arrested individuals were identified as sub-bookie Thondalapally Karthik Reddy and three punters. The main bookies, Manjo and Sandeep Reddy, from Rajasthan, are absconding.