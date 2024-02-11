Hyderabad: 37 Students Battling Haemophilia Receive Free Injections





Hyderabad: Thirty-seven Class 10 and Intermediate students battling from haemophilia received free injections worth Rs 10 lakh on Sunday, in an initiative led by the Haemophilia Hyderabad Society (HHS) and Intas Foundation. The injections containing Factors 8 and 9 are critical in halting internal bleeding; the blood of the patients does not clot easily, causing bleeding. Haematologist Dr Shravya Chitturi and Sushmitha Dandamudi ensured the safe administration of these injections to the students. Through informative sessions led by healthcare professionals, students gained insights into managing their condition effectively, said Mohammad Abdul Razaq, HHS vice-president. The Haemophilia Federation (India) and the World Federation of Hyderabad sponsored the vials, and Intas Foundation contributed one.



