Hyderabad: 3,000 sq yds in Vidyut Soudha to be Attached

The court orders were issued for executing the award amount of Rs. 2,56,30, 759, which Transco owed a private contracting firm, Vijai Electricals, for a work order completed in 2002.

The court directed Transco to not alienate or pledge the portion of the property attached in the orders. The court also directed the chief engineer to appear before it on June 5 for setting the terms of proclamation of sale of the attached property in order for payment of the award amount to the firm.

In 1999, a work order was allotted to Vijai Electricals Ltd for erection of 33/11 KV sub-stations and connected lines at nine villages in Nalgonda district, at an estimated cost of Rs.2.63 crore. The time fixed for completion of the work was six months.

The work got delayed due to the late handing over of the sites, delay in supply of material and non-payment of the bills for work done on time. The project was completed on January 2, 2002.

After that, Vijai Electricals raised a claim for Rs.98,30,911 under different heads, under the agreed terms and conditions on tender agreement but the government did not made payments. Following this, the company initiated proceedings under arbitration (Application 29 of 2005).

Arbitrator Justice P.L.N. Sharma passed award on merits on 21.04.2009, awarding the company an amount of Rs.1,04,35,583. Against the award, the government filed an appeal (OP No. 253 of 2011), and the same was dismissed on 24.08.2022 for non-prosecution of the case. Hence the company filed the execute petition before the commercial court at Hyderabad.



