Hyderabad: 2 Cheated of Rs 51 L by Cyberfraudsters

According to A.V. Ranganath, additional commissioner, CCS and SIT, the victim told the police in October last that the fraudsters had contacted her over a social messaging app and offered her a high salary for a part-time job and sent her a link.She registered with the website, and the accused gave her simple tasks and paid small amounts. Based on this, they began asking her for more money citing several requirements. After paying them `49,45,900 and not receiving the promised high returns, she went to the police.Following their arrest, the duo told the police they disclosed that the mastermind was one Raisul, suspected to be in Dubai. Following this they started a company and trapped the victim. Raisul was paid three per cent of their earnings.In a separate case, the cybercrime cops arrested Mumbai-based Mohammed Sohyab Bablu Khan, 34, who collected about Rs 2.3 lakh from a city resident on the pretext of a part-time job.This crime too followed the pattern of the first incident, where the target was invited to do a part-time job. He was paid a bonus at first, which encouraged him to invest a total of Rs 2,38,405 before he realised he was cheated.Police said that in this case the accused used the personal details to open bank accounts and lent them to cyberfraudsters to deposit stolen money. Bablu Khan used to get Rs 1 lakh for every account he provided.Police said such accounts are involved in 42 cases, and six cases were registered in the state.