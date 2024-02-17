HYD -Blore Vehicles Diversion Due to CM Siddam

Anantapur: In view of the Siddham mega meeting at Rapthadu, the Anantapur police announced traffic restrictions on the outskirts of Anantapur and areas closer to the Bengaluru-Hyderabad NH 44 Road. Vehicles from Bengaluru and Hyderabad cities will have to take diversions at several points in Anantapur and Satyasai districts on Feb 18.

Anantapur SP KKN Anburajan told the media here on Friday that vehicles coming from Hyderabad towards Bengaluru via Anantapur are diverted at Somuladoddi on the outskirts of Anantapur city. The vehicles have to take a diversion via Tadakaleru, Gooty Road, NTR Marg, BK Samudram, NArpala, Bathalapalli, Dharmavaram and Mamillapalli to reach NH 44 main road.

Similarly, the vehicles from Bengaluru to Hyderabad will be diverted at Mamillapalli in Kanaganipalli mandal on NH 44 road to go via Kanaganipalle, Nuthimadugu, Kalyanadurg and to reach Kalyanadurg bypass road of Anantapur.

Further vehicles from Kadiri of Chennai Highway towards Anantapur will be diverted at Bathalapalli to go via NArpala, BK Samudram, NTR Marth, Gooty Road, Tadakaleru and Somuladoddi of NH 44.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed in the restricted routes while all other common vehicles should follow diversion of traffic in connecting areas.

A total of 16 parking places were set up and vehicles of party workers should be parked only in specified places. The people of Anantapur city were advised to opt for alternative routes from Pangal Raod, Collectorate and the NTR Marg in view of the heavy traffic.