Hussain Nayak Appointed as National ST Commission Member

Hyderabad: The state BJP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing the party’s ST Mocha former president Hussain Nayak as member of the National ST Commission. A notification to this effect was released by President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday.

TS BJP general secretary G. Premendra Reddy, ST Morcha incharge Bangaru Shruti and ST Morcha president Dr Kalyan Nayak pointed out that the members from Telangana state had already been appointed as members of National BC Commission, National Minority Commission and National SC Commission, which signified the priority that the Modi government was giving to the state.



