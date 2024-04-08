Husband Allegedly Murders Wife, Son and Died by Suicide

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his wife and their five-year-old son before dying by suicide in Suncity, Rajendranagar police said on Monday. Police said the incident occurred after the coupled quarrelled over his habit of betting, and their heavy debts.

According to Rajendranagar inspector B. Nagendra Babu, Anand had reached out to family members and close friends multiple times, telling them of the difficulties he and his family were facing. However, he always ended up returning to betting.

According to the apartment's watchman, there had been ongoing disputes within the family for the past 15 days. Relatives had intervened to offer counsel and support during this challenging time.but all went in vain

Rajendranagar police arrived at the scene following a call. Police booked a case and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder-suicide.