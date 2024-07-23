Humour: unofficial currency of budget day!

Budget allocation day arrived with a mix of anticipation and dread, as citizens braced themselves for the annual ritual of financial forecasting. The air was thick with speculation, and the nation sat glued to their screens, waiting to see how the government would juggle the fiscal balls this year. The moment Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stepped up to present the budget, the atmosphere shifted from anxious silence to a raucous celebration of memes and witty commentary. After all, what’s a significant occasion without a healthy dose of humour to lighten the mood?

As the budget numbers rolled out, the internet erupted, proving that no important occasion is complete without a deluge of memes. One meme that captured the essence of the day read, “Jaldi bol kal subah Panvel nikalna hai!”—a humorous nod to the urgency and chaos that often accompanies budget discussions.

This year, the hefty allocations for states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar became prime fodder for meme-makers. One particularly clever meme quipped, “Bas itna paisa chahiye ki budget se farak na pade,” to which another meme responded, “Matlab saat lakh se kam.” The humour didn’t stop there; it seemed that every aspect of the budget was ripe for satire.

Normal folks, struggling to comprehend the intricacies of the budget, were seen reaching out to their Chartered Accountants (CAs) for clarity. One meme hilariously captured this sentiment: “Government to salaried people during every budget: aapke fund se thoda paisa mil jaata toh badhiya ho jaata.” It’s as if the government was saying, “We know you’re out there, but can we borrow a little from your dreams?”

The middle class had a Meltdown as the budget details unfolded. The middle-class salaried individuals expressed their disappointment through a wave of memes. “Kuchh nahi badla yaar sab kuchh waise ka waisa,” they lamented, echoing the sentiments of many who felt that their financial struggles were overlooked once again.

One meme even referenced the popular film 'Stree', featuring the line, “Wo stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai,” aimed at Nirmala Sitharaman, as if to suggest that the Finance Minister was the only one capable of working financial miracles. Meanwhile, another meme captured the essence of the day perfectly: “Me watching Budget 2024 with 0 bank balance after spending all my money on shopping.” A relatable struggle, indeed!

As the memes continued to roll in, one couldn’t help but appreciate the irony of the situation. While the government presented grand plans and allocations, the reality for many was starkly different. The middle-class sentiment was palpable: “Tum log ki life me mera koi value nahi hai na Bhai?” This cry for recognition resonated with countless individuals who felt sidelined in the grand narrative of economic growth.

In the end, the budget day became less about the numbers and more about the collective experience of navigating the absurdities of financial planning. With every meme shared, laughter became the unofficial currency of the budget day, reminding us that humour is a powerful tool to cope with the complexities of life. As we sift through the allocations and financial forecasts, one thing is clear: humour is the unofficial currency of budget day!