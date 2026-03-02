Humayun Kabir's Party Hits EC Roadblock; MLA Alleges TMC Harassment

BERHAMPORE: Suspended Trinamul congress MLA Humayun Kabir’s new political party Janata Unnayan party received a jolt, its name should be changed before assembly election!, It may be mentioned that the suspended Bharatpur TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, s formed a new political party named Janata Unnayan party (JUP) on December 22 to fight in the assembly election in West Bengal, but his political party received a jolt during allocation of party symbol in the election commission of India as some Nurul Amin already registered earlier in the election commission his Janata Unnayan party.

Humayun Kabir disclosed “as one Nurul Amin registered earlier his Janata Unnayan party so new name of his political party will have to declared however I think Aam should be prefixed before my political party as this should be mentioned as, Aam Janata Unnayan party (AJUP) and my party's, symbol Table will be my first choice".

Humayun Kabir said “I hope party’s new name will be declared within 15 days by the election commission (CEO, West Bengal) with new party symbol also and it will be some correction"

Humayun Kabir furthermore said that his new political party already allied with AIMIM and others political party and will fight against both ruling Trinamul congress and BJP in 180 seats in coming assembly election in West Bengal.

However Indian secular front (ISF) and CPIM led left front already made distance from his new political outfit.

Meanwhile Police summoned his son in law Raihan Ali and directed to appear before Lalgola police on February 28 in NDPS act, but he defied.

Humayun Kabir challenged "my son in law is totally innocent, police intentionally framed him and freezed his huge properties worth rupees fourteen crores to malign my image, actually police pressurized him to join Trinamul congress but he denied, now TMC and police started conspiracy and tried hard to disturb me and take revenge, but we will combat this onslaught legally".