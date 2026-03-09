Humayun Kabir Sets March 25 Deadline for Alliance, Threatens To Contest 182 Bengal Seats Alone

Berhampore : Suspended TMC mla and the chairman of Aam Janata Unnayan party (AJUP) challenged his new political party will go it alone in 182 seats in coming assembly election in West Bengal. On Monday Humayun Kabir said " alliance will be finalised within march 25 among like minded political parties like AIMIM and others, Humayun Kabir disclosed still alliance dialogues continued with Indian secular forces ( ISF) and CPIM. Humayun Kabir furthermore said his new party already declared 13 candidates in Murshidabad and Malda. If CPIM,state secretary Md Selim wanted to fight from Raninagar assembly seats, I will support him while heartedly, irrespective of whether alliance forged or not at all and ready to withdraw earlier declared candidate Dr.Humayun Kabir also However his party will not support anyone other than Md Selim." Meanwhile Humayun Kabir has given ultimatum to ISF also , he said " I will wait till march 25 rather will declare 182 candidates alone and scepticism about CPIM and ISF alliance. On the other hand Humayun Kabir has soft corner for congress leader Adhir Chowdhury also, if Adhir Chowdhury will fight election from Berhampore Humayun Kabir Will support him. But Congress and CPIM not hinted anything about his claims.