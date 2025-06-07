Huge Explosives Haul Recovered from Maoists by Security Forces

Bhubaneswar: In a daring and high-stakes operation, security forces successfully recovered a massive cache of explosives looted from a mining site along the volatile Jharkhand-Odisha border. Gripping video footage, aired on local television channels, captured the nerve-wracking moments as personnel navigated dense forests and treacherous, hilly terrain to unearth the hidden stockpile.

The operation, conducted deep inside the forests of Tirilposha under Jaraikela police limits in Jharkhand, led to the recovery of 4,300 kilograms of explosives — part of a larger 5-tonne consignment suspected to have been stolen by Maoist insurgents. The explosives had been meticulously concealed underground and within rock crevices to evade detection.

The video footage reveals the exact moments the caches were uncovered, highlighting the extreme risks faced by the personnel involved. The operation was a coordinated effort involving elite anti-Maoist units, including the 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Voluntary Force, Jharkhand Jaguar, and Special Operation Group (SOG).

In view of the seriousness of the incident, the central government has handed over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India’s apex counter-terror agency. Security officials believe the explosives were intended for large-scale Maoist attacks, making their recovery a crucial breakthrough in counter-insurgency efforts.

Operations in the region remain on high alert, with intensified combing and surveillance underway amid fears that more explosives may still be concealed in the rugged border terrain.



