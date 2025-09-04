Huge Chaos in West Bengal Assembly as Didi Calls BJP Vote Chor

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly witnessed ruckus on Thursday after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee used the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor' slogan to attack the BJP, prompting a protest from the Opposition MLAs that disrupted the session.

Chaos broke out when the CM tore into the BJP while speaking at a discussion about the recent attacks on the Bengali-speaking migrant workers outside the state. “BJP is anti-Bengal. They don’t want a discussion on harassment against Bengalis. I condemn them for their persecution of Bengalis. BJP is a party of corrupt. Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor!” she told the opposition bench.

Trinamul Congress MLAs confronted the BJP legislators. Walking into the well where the BJP members were present, Banerjee rebuked and pacified her party legislators. Speaker Biman Banerjee tried to placate the angry BJP MLAs but his attempt went in vain.

He then suspended BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh and ordered the marshals to take him out of the House. Ghosh refused to leave his seat. The marshals then forcibly removed him, leading to a tussle.

Ghosh fell ill on the floor in the lobby. His fellows helped him to stand up and sent him in an ambulance to a hospital. The Speaker later suspended four more BJP MLAs – Agnimitra Paul, Mihir Goswami, Ashok Dinda and Bankim Ghosh.

Outside the Assembly, BJP president J.P. Nadda called up leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who was already suspended on Wednesday, and took an update from him about the Speaker's actions on their party legislators.