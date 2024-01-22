IMT Hyderabad Hosts HR Conclave on Inclusive Leadership Strategies

Hyderabad: IMT Hyderabad hosted the impactful HR Leadership Conclave 2024, organized by the Human Resource Club, Synergy. The conclave, themed "Empowering Future Workforce: Strategies for Inclusive Leadership," proved to be a thought-provoking event.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp by Mrs. Uma Rao Ganduri, Prof. (Dr.) Venkata Chakrapani, Prof. (Dr.) Tumpa Dey, Prof. (Dr.) Romina Mathew, and Ms. Malvika Joshi, adding a touch of tradition with Saraswati Vandana.

Prof. (Dr.) Venkata Chakrapani, Dean Academics, welcomed Ms. Uma Rao Ganduri, CHRO at Granules India Ltd., emphasizing the intrinsic value of leadership in shaping the future of HR. Prof. (Dr.) Tumpa Dey, the HR Leadership Conclave Chair, discussed the conclave theme, stressing the urgency for HR professionals to prioritize inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment in the face of a rapidly changing workplace.

The keynote speaker, Ms. Uma Rao Ganduri, delved into "Workforce Metamorphosis: The Big Shift," dissecting transformative elements in the contemporary work arena. She highlighted the importance of flexibility, technological advancements, and a global talent pool in remote work. The impact of digital transformation, the hybrid work model, and globalization were underscored, with a focus on future skills, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

A fireside chat featuring Prof. (Dr.) Romina Mathew and Dr. Vipul Singh, HR Head at Lloyd’s Banking Group, emphasized the integral role of inclusivity in driving economic growth. The session concluded with a memento presented to Mr. Vipul.

The conclave's third segment featured a panel discussion led by Ms. Pooja Khemka, exploring diverse facets of inclusivity. Anecdotes from industry leaders, including Anjali Bhole Desai of Fourth Partner Energy, Ms. Malvika Joshi of F5 Networks Innovation Private Limited, Sandip Banerjee of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Dileep Kumar Khandelwal of Amar Raja Group, highlighted the commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity.

The event concluded with a dynamic Q&A session where delegates and students posed thought-provoking questions about gender discrimination, maternity and paternity leaves, and achieving pay parity, contributing to a robust exchange of ideas on navigating the evolving landscape of the workforce.