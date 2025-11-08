How Much Liquor is Allowed on Railways? Read to Find Out

December is upon us. It's the time that everyone books tickets for winter break, excited to celebrate Christmas or New Year's in their hometowns or at holiday destinations.

Now, citizens across the nation are booking trains for their vacation getaways. Most Indians prefer railway travel due to its low cost and high luggage allowance. For many, one of the biggest parts of any celebration is the booze... which leaves the question: How much liquor is allowed on Indian railways?

The answer is no.

While it's a given that passengers shouldn't drink on the train itself and the running staff must remain sober on duty, the railways prohibit carrying any liquor whatsoever. A senior railway official confirmed this to the Indian Express, “No, carrying liquor or alcohol bottles is not allowed in trains."

The railways stated that both consumption and carriage of liquor into trains is a threat to passenger safety and leads to unruly behaviour, which causes discomfort for other passengers. Indian buses also prohibit bringing liquor on board.

Non-adherence could lead to severe consequences, from authorities seizing the alcohol bottles to asking passengers to deboard.

So, if you're looking to bring some booze along with you on your trip, look into booking a flight instead - they'll even give you some liquor themselves!





The aticle has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle