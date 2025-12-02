India’s GCC Revolution

India’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have emerged as one of the most transformative forces reshaping the country’s economic and talent landscape. What once began as cost-effective offshore units for multinational corporations has now evolved into strategic hubs of innovation, decision-making, and global product development. Few sectors today demonstrate India’s rise as clearly as the GCC ecosystem.

With over 1,800 GCCs operating in the country—more than half of the world’s total—India has positioned itself at the centre of global enterprise capability. Between FY23 and FY25, the sector grew by nearly 14%, driven by a combination of digital talent, competitive economics, and a fast-maturing innovation ecosystem. Today, GCCs employ 1.9 million professionals, a number expected to cross 3 million by 2030, generating more than $100 billion in annual revenue.

The story is no longer limited to India’s metros. Tier-2 cities—Ahmedabad, Kochi, Indore, Coimbatore, and Jaipur—are fast emerging as credible, cost-efficient locations for global centres. These cities offer 20–30% lower operating costs, improving infrastructure, and proactive state policies. For the first time, India’s GCC growth is becoming broad-based rather than city-centric says Archana Naidu, Board Member & Head of Business, iKeva

A Shift from Support to Strategy

2025 marks a structural shift in how global corporations view India. GCCs have moved beyond transactional work to anchor some of the world’s most advanced capabilities. Centres in India today lead:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Cloud, DevOps, and Cybersecurity

Product and Platform Engineering

Life Sciences, Digital Health, and Biotech

Global Innovation and R&D Mandates

This pivot from “cost arbitrage” to “capability creation” is strengthening India’s reputation as a trusted partner in global innovation. The upcoming National Policy on GCCs is expected to accelerate this movement, giving enterprises greater clarity, stability, and long-term confidence in establishing high-value operations in the country.

Hyderabad Takes the Lead

A significant milestone this year has been Hyderabad’s rise as India’s hottest GCC destination. Of the 85–95 GCCs established in 2025, Hyderabad attracted 41, surpassing Bengaluru for the first time. Its compelling mix of infrastructure, governance, talent depth, and cost advantage has made it the preferred choice for multinationals looking to build future-ready global hubs.

Bengaluru continues to dominate in deep-tech and advanced R&D, but Hyderabad’s momentum signals a more balanced and resilient national innovation network.

Key Trends Defining 2025

Value Takes Precedence Over Cost

GCCs are now shaping global product roadmaps, data strategies, and AI initiatives—not just executing processes. Employment Momentum Strengthens

The sector is expected to add 4.25–4.5 lakh jobs in 2025 , taking total employment to over 2.1 million by year-end. Tier-2 Participation Grows Sharply

These cities are becoming cost-efficient, talent-rich alternatives for global enterprises. Sector Diversification Widens

BFSI, technology, life sciences, pharma, engineering, and automotive GCCs continue to scale rapidly. The Talent Premium Intensifies

Demand for AI, cybersecurity, engineering, and cloud skills is reshaping hiring strategies and leadership development. Regulatory Complexity is Driving Tech-led Compliance

With 537+ regulatory obligations, GCCs are rapidly digitising governance and risk systems.

India’s GCC Hubs: A Clear Positioning

Bengaluru : Deep-tech and advanced R&D

: Deep-tech and advanced R&D Hyderabad : Fastest-growing innovation hub

: Fastest-growing innovation hub Chennai : Automotive, industrial services, engineering

: Automotive, industrial services, engineering Pune : BFSI and product engineering

: BFSI and product engineering Delhi NCR : Technology, consulting, and pharma

: Technology, consulting, and pharma Mumbai: Global finance and BFSI

Each city has developed a distinct capability identity, making India’s GCC ecosystem one of the most versatile in the world.

The Multiplier Effect That Fuels Entire Economies

For every direct job created in a GCC:

1 indirect job is generated in telecom, facilities, security, and support services

is generated in telecom, facilities, security, and support services Nearly 3 induced jobs emerge through household consumption in retail, mobility, education, and housing

This multiplier effect explains why GCCs are now considered one of India’s most reliable engines of urban economic development.

A Defining Decade Ahead

From my vantage point at iKeva, where we work closely with global enterprises scaling across India, the shift is unmistakable: GCCs are becoming the nerve centres of multinational organisations. The 2000s may have belonged to India’s IT services boom, but the coming decade will be defined by GCC-led innovation, digital transformation, and global capability building.

India is not just participating in this revolution — India is leading it.