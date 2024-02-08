Top
Household Garbage Should Be Collected On Time: GVMC

8 Feb 2024 2:57 PM GMT
Household Garbage Should Be Collected On Time: GVMC
GVMC additional commissioner K.S. Viswanathan ordered Clean AP (Clap) vehicles to collect household garbage everyday on time. (Image:DC)

Visakhapatnam: GVMC additional commissioner K.S. Viswanathan ordered Clean AP (Clap) vehicles to collect household garbage everyday on time. On Thursday, he visited the Dayal Nagar ward office, Mudasarlova MSF, and Kapuluppada dumping yard.

In Dayal Nagar, Viswanathan inquired about the daily collection of garbage from every household by Clap vehicles and ordered that the vehicles follow the schedule. He also enquired about the weighing mission at Mudasarlova MSF and asked officials how much garbage was produced everyday and how much was being transported to the Kapuluppada dumping yard.


The officials were directed to move the waste to the Kapulappada dumping yard everyday and to ensure that the waste is moved in closed vehicles.
Later, he visited the dumping yard in Kapuluppada and inspected the Jindal power plant, biomining, and construction waste management. Town planning officer Suresh Kumar, GVMC chief medical officer Dr Naresh Kumar, and others participated in the visit.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
