Hot Air Balloon Ride at Delhi's Baansera Park Draws Visitors of All Ages

New Delhi: The hot air balloon rides at the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Baansera Park near Sarai Kale Khan on Saturday had visitors from all age groups flocking the grounds to witness the unique escapade.From children to the elderly, people gathered around the towering balloon as it lifted for its voyage across the capital skyline with visitors snapping pictures and video clips of the curious ride.

While the privately managed rides started around 4 pm, several visitors many of them awaiting to experience the balloon ride for the first time in their lives reached the venue early to secure themselves a spot.

Anil Jain, an octogenarian from Rajouri Garden, said the hot air balloon ride had peaked his curiosity, drawing him to the park only to witness it in person.

"This is only the second time I have seen something like this here. I had taken a hot air balloon ride nearly 25 years ago near the Red Fort," he said.

Deepak Jain, who had bought three tickets for his family, was among the first riders of the day.

"It was our first experience, and we were thrilled. From the balloon, we could see the Akshardham Temple, Humayun's Tomb and the beautiful stretch of the Yamuna river," he said.

His wife, Babita Jain, however, said more arrangements should be made for elderly passengers.

"We had to climb into the basket and then get down the same way. There should be a gate or an easier entry way for elderly people," she said.

The children were visibly excited. Shivaye, who had come with his parents, said he had been waiting eagerly for the ride after he saw the huge balloon being inflated.

"I was so thrilled when the big balloon went up. I had never seen something this big rise into the air. It was little scary too," he said.

Pinki and Dinesh Kumar had travelled all the way from Ghaziabad to partake in the adventure.

Another couple, Aman and Ritika Sharma, said the ride had been a memorable one.

"We had planned a short visit to the park but ended up taking the ride. It was calming and beautiful," the couple said.

The inaugural price of the tickets were Rs 2,000 plus taxes, a spokesperson for the private firm said, adding that the balloons went up to around 100 feet in the air.

Each trip lasted between seven and twelve minutes and accommodated four people at a time.

"Around 30 rides were booked. But due to late evening and low visibility, the ticket booking was stopped. We can only allow rides until daylight," said Mukesh Yadav, Additional Vice President of Rajas Aerosports and Adventures the private firm managing the rides.

"Further expansion of the project will depend on the space availability at the park. We could not launch it to full height today," he added.

The rides continued till around 6 pm, he said, adding, the rides will commence again on next Saturday.

Earlier in July this year, the DDA had finalised the private agency to conduct hot air balloon rides at four locations, including the Yamuna Sports Complex, the Commonwealth Games sports complexes, and two other sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera.

Earlier this week, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had launched the adventure tour at the Baansera Park, officials said.

November to February is the peak season for balloon rides in north India, offering ideal weather conditions.