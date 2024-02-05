Hostel deaths: Kin suspect driver; officials cite sexual relationship

Hyderabad: Family members of two Class 10 Dalit girl students, who allegedly died by suicide at a government school hostel in Reddywada of Bhuvanagiri, accused autorickshaw driver P. Anjaneyulu of conniving with hostel officials to murder the duo in an act of revenge.

Anjaneyulu, who was acquainted with the father of one of the victims, was the first to inform the parent about his daughter’s death.Sources said that Anjaneyulu, who used to deliver vegetables and other commodities to the hostel, developed a relationship with the hostel cook, P. Yadamma. The girls found out about the same and informed the management, following which he was sacked from his job, they said.Family members of the victims said they found bite marks on the hands, stomach and inner thighs of the bodies, and called on the police to probe the role of the driver.“We were shocked when we noticed bite marks on our kid’s bodies. Developing a grudge over the students for tipping off the authorities, the driver might have threatened them and along with the hostel warden, Sailaja, managed to make it look like a suicide by writing the suicide note,” the father, who was contacted by Anjaneyulu, said.However, the police said that as per a forensics expert’s examinations, the bite marks on the bodies did not conform to the jaw size of an adult. Further, they said that during questioning, Sailaja claimed that the two girls were in a physical relationship and that the injuries marks may have been inflicted by one another.The police said that the room where the bodies were found was latched from the inside and that the bodies were noticed through a window from the outside. “There was no option for anyone to get inside. Our officers have thoroughly inspected the crime scene. There is no such evidence against Sailaja or Anjaneyulu. It’s a clear-cut suicide case,” said Bhuvanagiri DCP M. Rajesh Chandra.Police sources said that the victims were forcing their junior students to have a sexual relationship with them, and that following a warning by the hostel warden, they died by suicide.“We are probing all the angles. The suicide note has been sent to FSL for examination and determine who actually wrote the note. We have collected handwriting samples of the victims, and the hostel warden. We are waiting for the post-mortem examination reports,” a senior police officer said.The police said they recorded the statements of hostel warden Sailaja, tuition teacher Bhuvaneshwari, hostel cook Yadamma and autorickshaw driver Anjaneyulu.