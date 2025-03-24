Hospital Director Shot Dead in Her Office in Patna

Patna City Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Atulesh Jha stated that the incident occurred at around 3:30 pm at Asia Hospital, where Raj served as the director.

Following the shooting, police registered a case and have begun investigating the incident from all possible angles. Officials are collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the assailant and understand the motive behind the crime.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community in Patna, raising concerns about security in healthcare facilities. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.