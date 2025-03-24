Hospital Director Shot Dead in Her Office in Patna
Surabhi Raj, director of Asia Hospital, succumbed to gunshot injuries after being attacked inside her office; police launch investigation
The director of a private hospital in Patna, Bihar, was shot dead inside her office cabin, police confirmed on Saturday. The victim, identified as Surabhi Raj, was rushed to AIIMS Patna after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds but later succumbed to her injuries, according to news agency ANI.
( Source : PTI )
