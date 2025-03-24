 Top
Home » Nation

Hospital Director Shot Dead in Her Office in Patna

Nation
PTI
24 March 2025 9:33 AM IST

Surabhi Raj, director of Asia Hospital, succumbed to gunshot injuries after being attacked inside her office; police launch investigation

Hospital Director Shot Dead in Her Office in Patna
x
Surabhi Raj, the director of Asia Hospital in Patna, was shot inside her office and later died from her injuries; police are probing the incident.

The director of a private hospital in Patna, Bihar, was shot dead inside her office cabin, police confirmed on Saturday. The victim, identified as Surabhi Raj, was rushed to AIIMS Patna after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds but later succumbed to her injuries, according to news agency ANI.

Patna City Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Atulesh Jha stated that the incident occurred at around 3:30 pm at Asia Hospital, where Raj served as the director.

Following the shooting, police registered a case and have begun investigating the incident from all possible angles. Officials are collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the assailant and understand the motive behind the crime.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community in Patna, raising concerns about security in healthcare facilities. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

You said:


( Source : PTI )
one shot dead director of Patna hospital Surabhi Raj 
Rest of India Bihar Patna 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X