Hookah Parlours Banned In Telangana

DC Correspondent
12 Feb 2024 6:40 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-12 18:58:36.0)
Hookah Parlours Banned In Telangana
Regulation of cigarettes and tobacco products amendment Bill passed, bans hookah parlours. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday banned all hookah parlours with the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council unanimously passing an amendment to the existing Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) Act.

Moving the Bill on behalf of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu said those running hookah parlours were taking advantage of the craze among youth, who were getting addicted to smoking hookahs.

Sridhar Babu said that anyone found running hookah parlours will face strict punishment, including imprisonment up to seven years along with fines between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh.

He said the government will also launch an awareness campaign in colleges against hookah smoking, even as he added that the government will be stepping up its battle against narcotic substances and drugs in the state.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
