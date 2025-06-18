Honeymooner Murder Case: SIT Inspects Indore Flat

Bhopal: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Meghalaya police to probe the gruesome killing of Raja Raghuvamsi allegedly by his wife Sonam during their honeymoon in Shillong last month, on Tuesday inspected the flat in Indore, where she was hiding for over a week while on the run.

The five-member SIT arrived in Indore in the afternoon and proceeded to the particular flat at Dewas Naka in Indore for investigation, a senior police officer in Indore told this newspaper.

Vipin Raghuvamsi, brother of slain Indore-based Raja Raghuvamsi, was at the flat when the SIT was inspecting it, sources said.

Indore police had earlier uncovered the plot to hide Sonam in the flat allegedly by her ‘boyfriend’ Raj Kushwaha, an employee in the Indore-based plywood manufacturing unit owned by her family, after Raja’s murder and reported the matter to the Meghalaya police.

Sources said Sonam had stayed in the flat from May 25-26 to June seven before fleeing to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh where she was arrested by the police on June nine.

Vishal Chouhan, one of the three hitmen that allegedly killed Raja near Wei Sawdong Waterfall in Shillong on May 23 in the presence of Sonam, had taken the flat on rent for the purpose reportedly at the behest of Raj Kushwah.

Vishal is a friend of Raj Kushwah.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya police summoned Sonam’s brother Govind Raghuvamsi for interrogation in the case amid allegation of hawala operation in the business run by Sonam’s family.

Govind who has confirmed about the summon has however denied any kind of involvement in hawala operation by his family’s firm.

Sources said the Meghalaya police was investigating the allegations that some transactions among the accused in the murder case were made through hawala.

The new exposure has given rise to the suspicion that there might be multiple motives, including the alleged love affairs between Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, behind the murder of Raja in Shillong.

The director general of police (DGP), Meghalaya, Idashisha Nongrang, has also indicated that there may be multiple motives including love triangle in the case.

Raja and Sonam got married in Indore on May 11 and left for their honeymoon in the North East on May 20.

Their family members lost contact with them on May 23.

Raja’s dead body was found near the waterfall on June two and his widow resurfaced in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on June nine.

Sonam, Raj Kushwaha and three alleged hitmen, Vishal, Akash and Anand, were arrested in connection with the murder case.