Home Secretary reviews security situation in J&K

Jammu: The Centre has asked the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to reinforce the country’s ‘committed and united fight against terrorism’ by taking steps to flush out militants and terrorists hiding in the hills and ensure there is complete peace in the Union Territory.

The Narendra Modi government is reported to be worried about the recurring terror incidents in J&K particularly in the Jammu region, the latest being the reported murder of three villagers including a minor boy in the Billawar tehsil of frontier Kathua district.

A day after the victims’ bodies were found lying in a rivulet in Kathua’s remote Malhar area, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held two separate meetings with the senior officials of civil administration, the police and other security forces and intelligence agencies here on Sunday to review the security situation in J&K.

One of these meeting was attended by J&K’s Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Home Secretary Chandrakar Bharti, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Additional DG CID, Nitish Kumar, IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Kashmir, V.K. Birdi and senior officers of BSF, CRPF and intelligence agencies. The Home Secretary held the second meeting with the Superintendents of Police of all the 20 districts of J&K, the official sources said.

The sources said that the Home Ministry has conveyed its concern about the presence of terrorists in the higher reaches of the Jammu division, who are repeatedly carrying out terror attacks against the members of the security forces and civilians. It has asked for taking an all-out toughened measures to chase and neutralise these terrorists, most of whom are believed to be foreigners, hiding in the upper reaches of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The first security review meeting chaired by the Home Secretary besides discussing the terror activities in the Jammu region focussed on the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to commence on July 3, and safety of the train services to the Kashmir Valley likely to begin anytime soon, the sources said. The second meeting was about the overall security in the entire J&K, the source added