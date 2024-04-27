Home Minister to Take Part in a Roadshow in the Old City of Hyderabad on May 1

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will take part in a roadshow in Gowlipura, under the Charminar Assembly limits on May 1 at 5 pm in support of the party’s Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha Sabha.

This could be the first instance of a top BJP leader taking part in an election rally in interior pockets of the Old City. Gowlipura is a Hindu-dominated area, from where senior BJP leader and former Union minister the late Ale ‘Tiger’ Narendra hailed.

Meanwhile, former minister Rajavardhan Singh Rathore took part in an election campaign in support of Madhavi Latha.

The BJP in a statement also said that party president J.P. Nadda would address a public meeting each at Kothagudem and Mahbubabad on May 29 at 11 am and 12.30 pm respectively. He will take part in a road show Nizampet here, part of the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency from where Etala Rajendar is contesting, at 5 pm. Later, he will hold an election review meeting with party leaders.

As per the earlier announced schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting near Silver Village limits of Alladurg mandal in Sangareddy district on April 30, said Gujjula Premender Reddy, TS BJP general secretary.

Film actress Kishor along with Union minister G. Kishan Reddy took part in election campaign in Khairatabad on Saturday.