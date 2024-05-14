Home minister Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Cuttack on Wednesday

Bhubaneswar: Union home minister Amit Shah will hold roadshow in Odisha’s Cuttack city on Wedensday. This will be BJP’s second mega roadshow in the state during the ongoing campaigning for Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

On May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted a roadshow in state capital Bhubaneswar ahead of the first phase polls in the state.

State BJP unit spokesperson Sajjan Sharma informed that nearly a lakh people will participate in Shah’s roadshow.

The roadshow, which will begin from Gopabandhu park, will cover several important junctions in Cuttack, including Buxi Bazar, Tinikonia Bagicha, Dargha Bazar, Choudhry Bazar, Naya Sarak, Balu Bazar, Chandni Chouwk and Mohammadia Bazar and culminate at Chandi Mandir chhak.

The roadshow is schedule to start at 4 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Odisha again on May 20. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the state within a span of two weeks.

Modi, who has earlier addressed poll rallies at Berhampur, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Phulbani and Bolangir is scheduled to hold a massive roadshow in Puri first and later address two public meetings in Cuttack and Angul.