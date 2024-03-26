Holi tragedy: Four including 10-year-old die in Warangal

According to the police, a 10-year-old boy identified as Abburi Rithwik Reddy, a resident of Ramannagudem of Narsimhulapeta mandal of Mahabubabad district, along with his friends, went to Ganesh Lake to bathe on the outskirts of the village after celebrating Holi.

When Rithwik was trying to wash colours off his body, he accidentally slipped and fell into the water. His friends, who were frightened at the incident, ran into the village for help. By the time villagers reached the spot, Rithwik had drowned in the water. The police fished out the body and shifted it to the government area hospital at the district headquarters for post-mortem.

In another incident at Lakshmipuram village of Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district, two youths, identified as Ummadi Umesh, 22, of Thimmapur and Ambadi Shrushanth, 22, of Lakshmi Devi Peta, died on the spot after their bike hit a tree on their way home after Holi celebrations.

In the third incident that took place at Chelpur of Ghanpur mandal, a 30-year-old youth identified as Botla Ramesh, a resident of Jadalapet of Chityala mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, died on the spot after his bike collided with another bike after Holi celebrations.



