Holi Revelry Turns Tragic as Four Revellers Drown in Vardha Canal

Hyderabad: Holi revelry ended in a tragedy for the families of four persons who drowned in the Vardha canal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday, while bathing after celebrating the festival of colours. The deceased were identified as Santosh, 22, Praveen, 23, Kamalakar, 22 and Sai, 21, all residents of Nadimabad.



According to police, they entered the Vartha canal at about 11 am, entered deep waters and drowned.

Locals who were alerted by their calls for help called the police. By the time the police went to the spot, the four had drowned. By 3 pm, swimmers had recovered all the bodies. Police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem, booked a case of death under suspicious circumstances and took up investigation.

