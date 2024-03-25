25LP-2 - Revised - AP-3 – EDITED

ITEM TEN EDITED

Holi in Visakhapatnam: Riot of colours with a political twist

Laxmi Pranathi | DC

Visakhapatnam, March 25

Visakhapatnam is ablaze with colour this Holi, but beneath the vibrant hues lies a hint of political intrigue.

The festival of colours has taken on a new meaning this year, with shopkeepers like Siripalli Raghu noticing a shift in colour preferences.



Instead of the traditional red and pink, shades of yellow, green, orange and blue - mirroring the colours of prominent political parties -- were seen in some community areas. This trend suggests a potential attempt by political leaders to leverage the festive spirit for their campaigns, raising questions about whether this violates the election code of conduct.



A cluster of students enjoying their time along Beach Road revealed that they had an unexpected encounter with political supporters and cadres who joined in their Holi celebrations.



"We don't want to disclose any name, but some individuals associated with political groups approached us, applying yellow colour during our play. While they may view it a harmless act of joining in the festivities, we are aware that they were subtly promoting their party," stated one of the students.



Despite the potential political overlay, the core elements of Holi remained strong. Event organisers created a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for all.



From energetic music and delicious food to fun games and photo booths, there's something for everyone. Ticket prices starting at a mere `400 ensure accessibility for all age groups.



One anonymous event organiser emphasized their commitment to safety and inclusivity. He stated “We use only organic colours, strictly prohibit drugs, and prioritize a hassle-free experience for everyone.”



Rain dances, DJs, food stalls, dedicated play areas for children, and games for all ages cater to a diverse crowd. People from various backgrounds come together to celebrate Holi, painting the city in a joyful tapestry of colours.



The streets and neighbourhoods are filled with the sounds of revelry as young and old alike drench each other in vibrant powders. Dancers add to the festive spirit, and the atmosphere is one of pure, unadulterated joy.



Holi in Visakhapatnam is a celebration that transcends differences, offering a kaleidoscope of colours and a vibrant spirit that washes over the shore of the city.







