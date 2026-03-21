Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers Security Scare At Mumbai Press Club

Mumbai: A major security alert was triggered in Mumbai on Friday as the Mumbai Press Club received a threat email claiming that multiple poisonous gas-filled explosive devices had been planted inside its building. It led to an extensive search action by the Mumbai Police and other security agencies. As no suspicious items were discovered, the treat turned out to be a hoax.

According to police, the email was allegedly sent by an individual identifying himself as Neeraja Ajmal Khan. The sender claimed that as many as 42 ‘poison gas’ devices had been installed inside the Press Club building and the explosion could take place at around 1 pm on Friday.

The email also contained several claims and allegations. The sender described themselves as a representative of Muslims from Coimbatore and accused authorities of injustice and suppressing their voice. It further stated that the act was carried out using limited resources and that the Press Club had been specifically targeted. The sender, however, mentioned that the intention was to cause damage and urged people to evacuate the building.

The mail stated that, “We, the Muslims of Coimbatore, have learned a harsh truth: Udhayanidhi’s cunning family used us as a mere vote bank and punished us in the name of protecting us. All our leaders who supported DMK in the last election have now been arrested under ‘UAPA’ by the same Udhayanidhi whom we had supported. When we tried to expose them, Tamil Nadu media outlets blocked us. So, we came to your state, but you also disappointed us.”

It added, “To be honest, with the help of Naxalites and secret cells linked to Pakistan in Coimbatore, we only had enough resources to blow up 3-4 buildings. We never imagined we would have to use them, because we were confident you would help us expose the DMK government. We thought at least other states like Madhya Pradesh weren’t under the DMK’s thrall. But now it’s clear that you too are living off Udhayanidhi’s money. Therefore, used the bomb resources we had at your Press Club office. We only intended to cause property damage; please evacuate everyone safely. Long live the Naxalite Jihad Committee!”

Acting immediately after receiving the email, police and security agencies intensified surveillance around the Press Club premises. A search operation was initiated and teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with a dog squad, were deployed to thoroughly search the area and neutralise any potential threat.

A senior Mumbai Police official said, “We are taking the threat very seriously. All necessary precautions have been taken, and multiple teams have been deployed at the location. The premises are being thoroughly checked to ensure public safety.”