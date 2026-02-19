Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers Evacuation Of Dehradun District Court

DEHRADUN: A bomb threat email sent to the Dehradun District Court on Wednesday triggered a security scare and evacuation of the premises before being declared a hoax.

The email was received on the official ID of the District Judge’s office and was subsequently forwarded to the district magistrate and police authorities. It allegedly demanded that EWS reservation and “Brahmin domination” in Tamil Nadu be stopped and claimed that explosive devices had been planted in the court complex.

Senior Superintendent of Police Parmendra Singh Dobhal reached the spot with specialised teams. Judges, advocates and court staff were evacuated, and the premises were cordoned off. Police and bomb disposal squads conducted a thorough search of the complex, but no suspicious material was found.

The mail, sent from an external ID, also referred to earlier threats and mentioned other districts where similar emails had been received in recent days. It contained references to Ramadan and issued further warnings, which police are examining as part of the probe.

Manmohan Kandwal, president of the Dehradun Bar Association, confirmed that the court received the threatening email and that police carried out an intensive search operation. He noted that similar hoax bomb threats had recently been sent to district courts in Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Nainital.

Police said a formal investigation has been launched to trace the sender and that intelligence agencies have been alerted. Officials stated that those responsible would face action under the law.